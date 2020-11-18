Is K12 (LRN) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of K12 (LRN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

K12 is one of 239 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LRN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LRN's full-year earnings has moved 29.95% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, LRN has returned 9.04% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 5.71%. This means that K12 is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, LRN belongs to the Schools industry, a group that includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #128 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 21.80% so far this year, meaning that LRN is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

LRN will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

