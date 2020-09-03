Is K12 (LRN) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has K12 (LRN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

K12 is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 237 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. LRN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LRN's full-year earnings has moved 32.92% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, LRN has gained about 84.52% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 1.33% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, K12 is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, LRN belongs to the Schools industry, a group that includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #184 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 23.05% so far this year, so LRN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to LRN as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.