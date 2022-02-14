Is K12 (LRN) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is K12 (LRN) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

K12 is one of 277 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. K12 is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LRN's full-year earnings has moved 16.9% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, LRN has returned 1.5% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -8.1%. This shows that K12 is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Monarch Casino (MCRI). The stock has returned 3.7% year-to-date.

In Monarch Casino's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, K12 belongs to the Schools industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #165 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 6.2% this year, meaning that LRN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Monarch Casino belongs to the Gaming industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #183. The industry has moved -7.1% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to K12 and Monarch Casino as they could maintain their solid performance.

