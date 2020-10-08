Is K12 (LRN) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of K12 (LRN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

K12 is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 238 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. LRN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LRN's full-year earnings has moved 40.99% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, LRN has returned 46.58% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 0.84% on average. This shows that K12 is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, LRN belongs to the Schools industry, a group that includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 23.48% this year, meaning that LRN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track LRN. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

