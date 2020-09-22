Is K12 (LRN) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has K12 (LRN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

K12 is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 237 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. LRN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LRN's full-year earnings has moved 40.99% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, LRN has returned 37.35% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 4.60% on average. As we can see, K12 is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, LRN belongs to the Schools industry, which includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #185 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 16.16% so far this year, meaning that LRN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on LRN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

