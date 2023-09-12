Is JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) a Strong ETF Right Now?

A smart beta exchange traded fund, the JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) debuted on 05/11/2016, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.

Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.

However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.

Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.

While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Managed by J.P. Morgan, JPME has amassed assets over $340.12 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend. Before fees and expenses, JPME seeks to match the performance of the Russell Midcap Diversified Factor Index.

The JP Morgan Diversified Factor US Mid Cap Equity Index utilizes a rules-based approach that combines risk-based portfolio construction with multi-factor security selection, including value, quality and momentum factors.

Cost & Other Expenses

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Annual operating expenses for JPME are 0.24%, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.

JPME's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 1.86%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

For JPME, it has heaviest allocation in the Industrials sector --about 13.60% of the portfolio --while Information Technology and Healthcare round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) accounts for about 0.57% of total assets, followed by Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) and Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP).

The top 10 holdings account for about 5.01% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has added about 3.71% so far this year and is up about 0.67% in the last one year (as of 09/12/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $76.41 and $91.50.

The ETF has a beta of 1.05 and standard deviation of 17.46% for the trailing three-year period. With about 368 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) tracks CRSP US Mid Cap Index and the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) tracks S&P MidCap 400 Index. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has $54.19 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has $72.88 billion. VO has an expense ratio of 0.04% and IJH charges 0.05%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME): ETF Research Reports

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.