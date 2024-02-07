Is JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 857 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JPM's full-year earnings has moved 2.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, JPM has gained about 2.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 0.6% on average. This shows that JPMorgan Chase & Co. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Axis Capital (AXS) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 5.2%.

For Axis Capital, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, JPMorgan Chase & Co. belongs to the Banks - Major Regional industry, a group that includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 0.4% so far this year, so JPM is performing better in this area.

Axis Capital, however, belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. Currently, this 37-stock industry is ranked #89. The industry has moved +9.8% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Axis Capital as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

