Is JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is one of 872 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JPM's full-year earnings has moved 11.4% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, JPM has moved about 0% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 2.4% on average. This means that JPMorgan Chase & Co. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Unum (UNM). The stock has returned 4.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Unum's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a member of the Banks - Major Regional industry, which includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #223 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 12.1% this year, meaning that JPM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Unum, however, belongs to the Insurance - Accident and Health industry. Currently, this 5-stock industry is ranked #15. The industry has moved -5.2% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Unum as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.