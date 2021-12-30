Is JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a member of our Finance group, which includes 901 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JPM's full-year earnings has moved 6% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, JPM has returned 24.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 23.6% on average. This shows that JPMorgan Chase & Co. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Arch Capital Group (ACGL), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 23.7%.

For Arch Capital Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, JPMorgan Chase & Co. belongs to the Banks - Major Regional industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 35.2% this year, meaning that JPM is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Arch Capital Group falls under the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. Currently, this industry has 42 stocks and is ranked #168. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +16.4%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Arch Capital Group could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.