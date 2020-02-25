Is JOYY (YY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

JOYY (YY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. YY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.29, while its industry has an average P/E of 31.53. YY's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.33 and as low as 8.35, with a median of 12.66, all within the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. YY has a P/S ratio of 1.41. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.02.

Finally, investors should note that YY has a P/CF ratio of 7.72. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 24.33. Over the past year, YY's P/CF has been as high as 15.76 and as low as 6.04, with a median of 7.78.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in JOYY's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, YY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.