Is Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Jounce Therapeutics is one of 883 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. JNCE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JNCE's full-year earnings has moved 16.93% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, JNCE has gained about 146.29% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 10.31% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Jounce Therapeutics is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, JNCE belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 177 individual companies and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 13.25% so far this year, meaning that JNCE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

JNCE will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

