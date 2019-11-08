Is Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL). JLL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 12.49 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 19.78. Over the past 52 weeks, JLL's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.89 and as low as 10.06, with a median of 11.62.

JLL is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.39. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. JLL's industry has an average PEG of 2.30 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, JLL's PEG has been as high as 1.62 and as low as 1.02, with a median of 1.23.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Jones Lang LaSalle's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that JLL is an impressive value stock right now.

