Is Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of JLL and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

Jones Lang LaSalle is one of 843 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. JLL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JLL's full-year earnings has moved 6.72% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that JLL has returned about 27.87% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 17.75%. This shows that Jones Lang LaSalle is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, JLL belongs to the Real Estate - Operations industry, a group that includes 31 individual stocks and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 35.15% so far this year, so JLL is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to JLL as it looks to continue its solid performance.

