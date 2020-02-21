Is Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL). JLL is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 11.82, while its industry has an average P/E of 22.18. Over the past year, JLL's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.60 and as low as 10.06, with a median of 11.97.

JLL is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. JLL's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.52. JLL's PEG has been as high as 1.62 and as low as 1.12, with a median of 1.27, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Jones Lang LaSalle's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, JLL looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

