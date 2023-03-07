Is Johnson Matthey (JMPLY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Johnson Matthey (JMPLY). JMPLY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.90 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 17.17. Over the past 52 weeks, JMPLY's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.27 and as low as 7.32, with a median of 10.29.

Another notable valuation metric for JMPLY is its P/B ratio of 1.63. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.31. Over the past 12 months, JMPLY's P/B has been as high as 1.79 and as low as 1.07, with a median of 1.43.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Johnson Matthey is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, JMPLY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

