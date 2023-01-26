Investors looking for reliable dividend stocks to buy will inevitably run into Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). The stock offers an above-average yield, and it's a Dividend King that has raised its payout in each of the past 60 years.

This April, the company will most likely declare its sixty-first consecutive annual dividend raise. A disappointing performance in the fourth quarter of 2022, though, left investors more than a little worried about long-term growth.

Is Johnson & Johnson still a good dividend stock to buy or should you look elsewhere to bolster your passive income-generating portfolio?

Segments that used to drive growth are contracting

When Johnson & Johnson reported results from 2022's Q4, investors were disappointed by declining overall sales. Total revenue declined 4.4% year over year to $23.7 billion. Reduced COVID-19 vaccine sales and a stronger U.S. dollar were largely to blame.

In recent years, Johnson & Johnson has relied on its pharma and medical device segments for growth, while its much older consumer health business stagnated. To become a more streamlined business, the company intends to spin off its consumer health business into a separate company, to be named Kenvue, in the second half of 2023.

With the proposed spinoff of its consumer health division expected later this year, a year-over-year revenue contraction from the pharmaceutical and medical technology segments was downright disturbing.

Looking ahead

During its Q4 earnings call, Johnson & Johnson reiterated some lofty sales growth expectations for the next several years. Pharmaceutical sales that came in at $52.6 billion last year are expected to reach $60 billion in 2025.

Hitting its $60 billion target is going to be an enormous challenge thanks to declining sales of two key products. First, a blood cancer drug called Imbruvica is losing market share to more recently launched treatments that work along similar lines. Calquence from AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) is already the most popular option for new chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) patients in the U.S.

Competition for Imbruvica will intensify in 2023. About a week ago, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Brukinsa from BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE) to treat CLL patients after it outperformed Imbruvica in a head-to-head trial.

In addition to sliding Imbruvica sales, Johnson & Johnson will have to overcome fierce biosimilar competition for Stelara expected to begin near the end of 2023. Sales of this anti-inflammation injection reached $9.7 billion last year. Biosimilar competition isn't as fierce as generic competition for small-molecule drugs. That said, many investment bank analysts don't think the company can push total pharmaceutical sales up to $60 billion by 2025 after considering the serious challenges in front of Stelara and Imbruvica.

A buy now?

Shares of Johnson & Johnson offer a 2.7% yield at recent prices. Once Kenvue spins off from Johnson & Johnson, investors will likely begin receiving distributions from both stocks that equal or slightly exceed pre-split amounts.

Johnson & Johnson offers a yield that's above average for dividend-paying stocks in the benchmark S&P 500 index, but this won't help you retire comfortably if it doesn't raise that payout by more than a few pennies each year.

As key pharmaceutical products lose market share, J&J could have a hard time boosting its payout at a pace that satisfies investors. Those who already have shares of Johnson & Johnson in their portfolio should continue holding them. Right now, though, you can probably find better dividend stocks to buy.

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.