Is John Hancock2 Real Estate Securities 1 (JIREX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If you've been stuck searching for Mutual Fund Equity Report funds, consider John Hancock2 Real Estate Securities 1 (JIREX) as a possibility. JIREX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

John Hancock is responsible for JIREX, and the company is based out of Boston, MA. The John Hancock2 Real Estate Securities 1 made its debut in October of 2005 and JIREX has managed to accumulate roughly $353.62 million in assets, as of the most recently available information. The fund's current manager, Bradford Stoesser, has been in charge of the fund since November of 2020.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 10.49%, and is in the top third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3-year annualized total return of 11.74%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 19.04%, the standard deviation of JIREX over the past three years is 18.61%. The fund's standard deviation over the past 5 years is 16.61% compared to the category average of 16.95%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 0.76, which means it is hypothetically less volatile than the market at large. Another factor to consider is alpha, as it reflects a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark-in this case, the S&P 500. JIREX's 5-year performance has produced a positive alpha of 0.43, which means managers in this portfolio are skilled in picking securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, JIREX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.86% compared to the category average of 1.20%. From a cost perspective, JIREX is actually cheaper than its peers.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $0 and that each subsequent investment has no minimum amount.

Bottom Line

Overall, John Hancock2 Real Estate Securities 1 ( JIREX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, this fund looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

