Is John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Launched on 11/08/2017, the John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Blend category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.

Because market cap weighted indexes provide a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, they work well for investors who believe in market efficiency.

On the other hand, some investors who believe that it is possible to beat the market by superior stock selection opt to invest in another class of funds that track non-cap weighted strategies--popularly known as smart beta.

This kind of index follows this same mindset, as it attempts to pick stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance; non-cap weighted strategies base selection on certain fundamental characteristics, or a mix of such characteristics.

This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Because the fund has amassed over $362.69 million, this makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Small Cap Blend. JHSC is managed by John Hancock. This particular fund seeks to match the performance of the JOHN HANCOCK DIMENSIONAL SMALL CAP INDEX before fees and expenses.

The John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap Index is designed to comprise a subset of securities in the U.S. Universe issued by companies whose market capitalizations are smaller than the 750th largest U.S. company but excluding the smallest 4% of U.S. companies at the time of reconstitution.

Cost & Other Expenses

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins if all other fundamentals are the same.

With on par with most peer products in the space, this ETF has annual operating expenses of 0.42%.

JHSC's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 1.17%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

For JHSC, it has heaviest allocation in the Industrials sector --about 23.80% of the portfolio --while Financials and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.

Taking into account individual holdings, Emcor Group Inc (EME) accounts for about 0.55% of the fund's total assets, followed by Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) and Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR).

The top 10 holdings account for about 4.98% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, JHSC has gained about 10.04%, and was up about 14.82% in the last one year (as of 07/04/2023). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $28.05 and $34.47.

JHSC has a beta of 1.13 and standard deviation of 21.26% for the trailing three-year period. With about 391 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Small Cap Blend segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

IShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) tracks Russell 2000 Index and the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) tracks S&P SmallCap 600 Index. IShares Russell 2000 ETF has $54.81 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has $69.41 billion. IWM has an expense ratio of 0.19% and IJR charges 0.06%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Small Cap Blend.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

