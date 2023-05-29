Is John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 09/28/2015, smart beta exchange traded fund John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.

Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.

However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.

By attempting to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, non-cap weighted indexes are based on certain fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such.

Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

JHML is managed by John Hancock, and this fund has amassed over $727.80 million, which makes it one of the larger ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Blend. Before fees and expenses, JHML seeks to match the performance of the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap Index.

The John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap Index comprises of a subset of securities in the U.S. Universe issued by companies whose market capitalizations are larger than that of the 801st largest U.S. company.

Cost & Other Expenses

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.29% for JHML, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.38%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Representing 22% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector; Financials and Healthcare round out the top three.

When you look at individual holdings, Microsoft Corp (MSFT) accounts for about 3.46% of the fund's total assets, followed by Apple Inc (AAPL) and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 15.01% of JHML's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has added about 5.71% so far, and is up roughly 2.24% over the last 12 months (as of 05/29/2023). JHML has traded between $45.43 and $54.13 in this past 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.01 and standard deviation of 18.33% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 771 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Blend segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

IShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) tracks S&P 500 Index and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) tracks S&P 500 Index. IShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $312.89 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $390.44 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Blend.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

