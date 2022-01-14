Is JOANN Inc. (JOAN) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has JOANN Inc. (JOAN) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

JOANN Inc. is one of 232 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. JOANN Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JOAN's full-year earnings has moved 9.8% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, JOAN has gained about 3.1% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -3.6%. This means that JOANN Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Lithia Motors (LAD), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 2.4%.

The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors' current year EPS has increased 8.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, JOANN Inc. belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 7.7% so far this year, meaning that JOAN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Lithia Motors belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry. This 10-stock industry is currently ranked #4. The industry has moved -1.1% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track JOANN Inc. and Lithia Motors. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.