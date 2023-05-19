Is JinkoSolar (JKS) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has JinkoSolar (JKS) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

JinkoSolar is one of 252 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. JinkoSolar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JKS' full-year earnings has moved 16.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, JKS has moved about 7.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have lost about 6.2% on average. This means that JinkoSolar is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 18.4%.

For YPF Sociedad Anonima, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 19.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, JinkoSolar belongs to the Solar industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 10.7% this year, meaning that JKS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, YPF Sociedad Anonima falls under the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. Currently, this industry has 13 stocks and is ranked #94. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -2.9%.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to JinkoSolar and YPF Sociedad Anonima as they could maintain their solid performance.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (JKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.