Is JinkoSolar (JKS) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has JinkoSolar (JKS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

JinkoSolar is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 252 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. JinkoSolar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JKS' full-year earnings has moved 16.8% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, JKS has moved about 15% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have lost an average of 6.5%. This means that JinkoSolar is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Marathon Petroleum (MPC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 0.5%.

Over the past three months, Marathon Petroleum's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 26.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, JinkoSolar belongs to the Solar industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 18.7% so far this year, so JKS is performing better in this area.

Marathon Petroleum, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. Currently, this 16-stock industry is ranked #118. The industry has moved -9.6% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on JinkoSolar and Marathon Petroleum as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

