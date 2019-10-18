Is JinkoSolar Holding Company (JKS) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of JinkoSolar Holding Company (JKS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

JinkoSolar Holding Company is one of 308 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. JKS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JKS's full-year earnings has moved 7.53% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, JKS has returned 55.71% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have lost an average of 0.07%. This means that JinkoSolar Holding Company is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, JKS is a member of the Solar industry, which includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 65.47% this year, meaning that JKS is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Oils-Energy sector will want to keep a close eye on JKS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

