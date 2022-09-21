Is JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is JetBlue Airways's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that JetBlue Airways had debt of US$3.48b at the end of June 2022, a reduction from US$4.03b over a year. On the flip side, it has US$2.48b in cash leading to net debt of about US$992.0m. NasdaqGS:JBLU Debt to Equity History September 21st 2022

How Healthy Is JetBlue Airways' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that JetBlue Airways had liabilities of US$4.07b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$6.03b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$2.48b in cash and US$291.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$7.32b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$2.56b company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, JetBlue Airways would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if JetBlue Airways can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year JetBlue Airways wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 136%, to US$8.0b. So its pretty obvious shareholders are hoping for more growth!

Caveat Emptor

Despite the top line growth, JetBlue Airways still had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Indeed, it lost a very considerable US$547m at the EBIT level. Combining this information with the significant liabilities we already touched on makes us very hesitant about this stock, to say the least. That said, it is possible that the company will turn its fortunes around. But we think that is unlikely, given it is low on liquid assets, and burned through US$511m in the last year. So we think this stock is risky, like walking through a dirty dog park with a mask on. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how JetBlue Airways's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

