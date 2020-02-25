Is JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is JetBlue Airways (JBLU). JBLU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.26. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.88. JBLU's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.85 and as low as 6.97, with a median of 8.29, all within the past year.

We also note that JBLU holds a PEG ratio of 0.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. JBLU's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.70. JBLU's PEG has been as high as 5.81 and as low as 0.30, with a median of 0.44, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for JBLU is its P/B ratio of 1.25. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. JBLU's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.63. Within the past 52 weeks, JBLU's P/B has been as high as 1.31 and as low as 0.97, with a median of 1.15.

Finally, our model also underscores that JBLU has a P/CF ratio of 5.42. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 5.88. JBLU's P/CF has been as high as 9.34 and as low as 4.02, with a median of 5.73, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that JetBlue Airways is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, JBLU sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

