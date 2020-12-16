Is JELDWEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is JELDWEN Holding, Inc. (JELD). JELD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.44, while its industry has an average P/E of 32.60. Over the past 52 weeks, JELD's Forward P/E has been as high as 29.81 and as low as 4.41, with a median of 14.65.

Investors should also recognize that JELD has a P/B ratio of 2.59. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.77. Over the past year, JELD's P/B has been as high as 3.30 and as low as 0.91, with a median of 2.53.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that JELD has a P/CF ratio of 12.16. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. JELD's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 23.65. Within the past 12 months, JELD's P/CF has been as high as 14.14 and as low as 3.73, with a median of 11.09.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in JELDWEN Holding, Inc.'s great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that JELD is an impressive value stock right now.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



JELDWEN Holding, Inc. (JELD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.