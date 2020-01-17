Is JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD). JELD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Investors will also notice that JELD has a PEG ratio of 1.57. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. JELD's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 3.51. JELD's PEG has been as high as 1.95 and as low as 0.72, with a median of 0.97, all within the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. JELD has a P/S ratio of 0.58. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.57.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, JELD feels like a great value stock at the moment.

