Is Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Jefferies Financial Group (JEF), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Jefferies Financial Group is a member of our Finance group, which includes 898 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. JEF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JEF's full-year earnings has moved 156.21% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, JEF has returned 31.10% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 18.38%. This shows that Jefferies Financial Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, JEF belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, which includes 46 individual stocks and currently sits at #159 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 11.20% this year, meaning that JEF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track JEF. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

