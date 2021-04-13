Is Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of JEF and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

Jefferies Financial Group is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 900 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. JEF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JEF's full-year earnings has moved 156.21% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, JEF has moved about 26.87% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 13.24% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Jefferies Financial Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, JEF is a member of the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, which includes 47 individual companies and currently sits at #150 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.13% so far this year, so JEF is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track JEF. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

