Is JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Using Too Much Debt?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is JD.com's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 JD.com had CN¥38.4b of debt, an increase on CN¥13.0b, over one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds CN¥201.0b in cash, so it actually has CN¥162.6b net cash.

How Healthy Is JD.com's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that JD.com had liabilities of CN¥255.5b due within 12 months and liabilities of CN¥46.3b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CN¥201.0b as well as receivables valued at CN¥19.5b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by CN¥81.2b.

Given JD.com has a humongous market capitalization of CN¥493.6b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, JD.com also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

In addition to that, we're happy to report that JD.com has boosted its EBIT by 46%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine JD.com's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. JD.com may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, JD.com actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing Up

While JD.com does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of CN¥162.6b. The cherry on top was that in converted 290% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in CN¥24b. So we don't think JD.com's use of debt is risky. Even though JD.com lost money on the bottom line, its positive EBIT suggests the business itself has potential. So you might want to check out how earnings have been trending over the last few years.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.