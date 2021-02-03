Is JD.com (JD) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has JD.com (JD) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

JD.com is one of 204 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. JD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JD's full-year earnings has moved 2.17% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, JD has moved about 3.83% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 3.08% on average. This means that JD.com is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, JD belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 32 individual stocks and currently sits at #211 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.41% so far this year, so JD is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to JD as it looks to continue its solid performance.

