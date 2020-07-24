Is JD.com (JD) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is JD.com (JD) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

JD.com is one of 207 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. JD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JD's full-year earnings has moved 103.15% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, JD has moved about 71.79% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 22.38%. As we can see, JD.com is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, JD belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #114 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 46.13% so far this year, so JD is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to JD as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.