Is JD.com (JD) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of JD.com (JD), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

JD.com is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 207 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. JD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JD's full-year earnings has moved 101.97% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, JD has gained about 75.05% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 19.66%. This means that JD.com is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, JD belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 43.77% so far this year, so JD is performing better in this area.

JD will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

