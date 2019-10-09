Is JD.com (JD) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is JD.com (JD) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

JD.com is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 225 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. JD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JD's full-year earnings has moved 50.98% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, JD has returned 32.49% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 15.66% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, JD.com is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, JD belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 30 individual companies and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 12.24% so far this year, so JD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on JD as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

