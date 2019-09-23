Is JD.com (JD) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is JD.com (JD) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

JD.com is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 224 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. JD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JD's full-year earnings has moved 50.98% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, JD has moved about 47.83% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 21.07% on average. As we can see, JD.com is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, JD belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 23.51% this year, meaning that JD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on JD as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

