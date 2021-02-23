Is JD.com (JD) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of JD.com (JD), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of JD and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

JD.com is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 204 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. JD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JD's full-year earnings has moved 0.53% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, JD has returned 20.69% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 2.41%. As we can see, JD.com is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, JD is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 32 individual companies and currently sits at #180 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.96% so far this year, meaning that JD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to JD as it looks to continue its solid performance.

