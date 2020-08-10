Is JD.com (JD) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is JD.com (JD) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

JD.com is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 205 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. JD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JD's full-year earnings has moved 103.15% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that JD has returned about 76.16% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 27.71%. As we can see, JD.com is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, JD belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #166 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 54.21% so far this year, meaning that JD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

JD will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.