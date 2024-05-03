Is JD.com (JD) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is JD.com, Inc. (JD) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

JD.com, Inc. is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 213 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. JD.com, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JD's full-year earnings has moved 5.6% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, JD has gained about 13% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 8.1% on average. As we can see, JD.com, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Target (TGT). The stock has returned 11% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Target's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, JD.com, Inc. belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #36 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 15% so far this year, meaning that JD is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Target falls under the Retail - Discount Stores industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #29. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5.4%.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track JD.com, Inc. and Target. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

