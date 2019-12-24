Is Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals is a member of our Medical group, which includes 883 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. JAZZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JAZZ's full-year earnings has moved 5.22% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that JAZZ has returned about 23.56% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 11.36%. This means that Jazz Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, JAZZ belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 177 individual stocks and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 14.21% so far this year, meaning that JAZZ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to JAZZ as it looks to continue its solid performance.

