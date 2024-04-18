Is JAPAN TOB (JAPAY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is JAPAN TOB (JAPAY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

JAPAN TOB is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 191 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. JAPAN TOB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JAPAY's full-year earnings has moved 4.3% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, JAPAY has gained about 2.5% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -2%. This means that JAPAN TOB is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Purple Innovation (PRPL), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 47.6%.

The consensus estimate for Purple Innovation's current year EPS has increased 17.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, JAPAN TOB belongs to the Tobacco industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2% so far this year, meaning that JAPAY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Purple Innovation, however, belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry. Currently, this 28-stock industry is ranked #47. The industry has moved -7.9% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on JAPAN TOB and Purple Innovation as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

