Is JAPAN TOB (JAPAY) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is JAPAN TOB (JAPAY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

JAPAN TOB is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 191 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. JAPAN TOB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JAPAY's full-year earnings has moved 4.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that JAPAY has returned about 4.4% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 2.8%. This shows that JAPAN TOB is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Procter & Gamble (PG), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 9.6%.

In Procter & Gamble's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, JAPAN TOB belongs to the Tobacco industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.1% so far this year, meaning that JAPAY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Procter & Gamble falls under the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #19. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +8.4%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track JAPAN TOB and Procter & Gamble. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

