Is JAPAN TOB INC (JAPAY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is JAPAN TOB INC (JAPAY). JAPAY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.31, while its industry has an average P/E of 12.51. Over the past year, JAPAY's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.87 and as low as 10.10, with a median of 11.94.

Finally, we should also recognize that JAPAY has a P/CF ratio of 6.80. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. JAPAY's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 19.71. Over the past 52 weeks, JAPAY's P/CF has been as high as 8.10 and as low as 6.20, with a median of 7.17.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that JAPAN TOB INC is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, JAPAY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

