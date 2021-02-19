Is Janus Henderson Global Technology T (JAGTX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Any investors hoping to find a Sector - Tech fund could think about starting with Janus Henderson Global Technology T (JAGTX). JAGTX bears a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

JAGTX is part of the Sector - Tech category, which boasts an array of different possible selections. With a much more diversified approach, Sector - Tech mutual funds give investors a way to own a stake in a notoriously risky sector. Tech companies are in various industries like semiconductors, software, internet, and networking, among others.

History of Fund/Manager

Janus Fund is based in Boston, MA, and is the manager of JAGTX. The Janus Henderson Global Technology T made its debut in December of 1998 and JAGTX has managed to accumulate roughly $1.80 billion in assets, as of the most recently available information. The fund's current manager, Denny Fish, has been in charge of the fund since January of 2016.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. JAGTX has a 5-year annualized total return of 31.56% and it sits in the top third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 26.48%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. JAGTX's standard deviation over the past three years is 20.06% compared to the category average of 16.48%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 17.21% compared to the category average of 13.96%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

The fund has a 5-year beta of 1.02, so investors should note that it is hypothetically as volatile as the market at large. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. JAGTX's 5-year performance has produced a positive alpha of 13.4, which means managers in this portfolio are skilled in picking securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, JAGTX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.91% compared to the category average of 1.37%. From a cost perspective, JAGTX is actually cheaper than its peers.

While the minimum initial investment for the product is $2,500, investors should also note that there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.

Bottom Line

Overall, Janus Henderson Global Technology T ( JAGTX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, this fund looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

