Is Janus Henderson Global Technology I (JATIX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Having trouble finding a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund? Janus Henderson Global Technology I (JATIX) is a potential starting point. JATIX bears a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

Janus Fund is based in Boston, MA, and is the manager of JATIX. Janus Henderson Global Technology I made its debut in July of 2009, and since then, JATIX has accumulated about $1.24 billion in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. The fund's current manager, Denny Fish, has been in charge of the fund since January of 2016.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of 30.56%, and it sits in the top third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 34.06%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 16.34%, the standard deviation of JATIX over the past three years is 19.36%. The fund's standard deviation over the past 5 years is 17.22% compared to the category average of 13.56%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 1, so it is likely going to be as volatile as the market at large. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. The fund has produced a positive alpha over the past 5 years of 11.17, which shows that managers in this portfolio are skilled in picking securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, JATIX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.75% compared to the category average of 1.35%. From a cost perspective, JATIX is actually cheaper than its peers.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $1 million and that each subsequent investment has no minimum amount.

Bottom Line

Overall, Janus Henderson Global Technology I ( JATIX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, Janus Henderson Global Technology I ( JATIX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

