Is Janus Henderson Global Technology D (JNGTX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Sector - Tech fund seekers should consider taking a look at Janus Henderson Global Technology D (JNGTX). JNGTX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

We note that JNGTX is a Sector - Tech option, and this area is loaded with many options. Found in a wide number of industries such as semiconductors, software, internet, and networking, tech companies are everywhere. Thus, Sector - Tech mutual funds that invest in technology let investors own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector, but with a much more diversifies approach.

Janus Fund is based in Boston, MA, and is the manager of JNGTX. The Janus Henderson Global Technology D made its debut in December of 1998 and JNGTX has managed to accumulate roughly $2.75 billion in assets, as of the most recently available information. Denny Fish is the fund's current manager and has held that role since January of 2016.

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. JNGTX has a 5-year annualized total return of 31.67% and is in the top third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3-year annualized total return of 26.61%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 16.48%, the standard deviation of JNGTX over the past three years is 20.06%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 17.21% compared to the category average of 13.96%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 1.02, so it is likely going to be as volatile as the market at large. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. Over the past 5 years, the fund has a positive alpha of 13.5. This means that managers in this portfolio are skilled in picking securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, JNGTX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.80% compared to the category average of 1.37%. JNGTX is actually cheaper than its peers when you consider factors like cost.

Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $2,500; each subsequent investment needs to be at least $50.

Overall, Janus Henderson Global Technology D ( JNGTX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, Janus Henderson Global Technology D ( JNGTX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

