Is Janus Henderson Global Technology and Innovation T (JAGTX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

On the lookout for a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund? Starting with Janus Henderson Global Technology and Innovation T (JAGTX) is one possibility. JAGTX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

Janus Fund is based in Boston, MA, and is the manager of JAGTX. The Janus Henderson Global Technology and Innovation T made its debut in December of 1998 and JAGTX has managed to accumulate roughly $1.13 billion in assets, as of the most recently available information. The fund's current manager, Denny Fish, has been in charge of the fund since January of 2016.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. JAGTX has a 5-year annualized total return of 10.69% and it sits in the middle third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3-year annualized total return of 6.44%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 18.6%, the standard deviation of JAGTX over the past three years is 26.15%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 22.83% compared to the category average of 16.36%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 1.11, which means it is hypothetically more volatile than the market at large. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. Over the past 5 years, the fund has a positive alpha of 0.88. This means that managers in this portfolio are skilled in picking securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Holdings

Exploring the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is principally on equities that are traded in the United States.

As of the last filing date, the mutual fund has 81.44% of its assets in stocks, and these companies have an average market capitalization of $347.92 billion. The fund has the heaviest exposure to the following market sectors:

Technology

Other

Turnover is 47%, which means this fund makes fewer trades than its comparable peers.

Expenses

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, JAGTX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.90% compared to the category average of 1.30%. So, JAGTX is actually cheaper than its peers from a cost perspective.

Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $2,500; each subsequent investment has no minimum amount.

Bottom Line

Overall, Janus Henderson Global Technology and Innovation T ( JAGTX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively similar performance, worse downside risk, and lower fees, this fund looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

