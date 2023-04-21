Is Janus Henderson Enterprise S (JGRTX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If you've been stuck searching for Mutual Fund Equity Report funds, consider Janus Henderson Enterprise S (JGRTX) as a possibility. JGRTX bears a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

JGRTX is a part of the Janus Fund family of funds, a company based out of Boston, MA. Since Janus Henderson Enterprise S made its debut in May of 1997, JGRTX has garnered more than $305.18 million in assets. The fund's current manager, Brian Demain, has been in charge of the fund since July of 2009.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. JGRTX has a 5-year annualized total return of 10.01% and it sits in the top third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 18.74%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Over the past three years, JGRTX's standard deviation comes in at 19.81%, compared to the category average of 18.21%. The fund's standard deviation over the past 5 years is 20.18% compared to the category average of 16.05%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

The fund has a 5-year beta of 1.02, so investors should note that it is hypothetically as volatile as the market at large. Another factor to consider is alpha, as it reflects a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark-in this case, the S&P 500. The fund has produced a negative alpha over the past 5 years of -0.97, which shows that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Holdings

Investigating the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is primarily on equities that are traded in the United States.

Right now, 85.32% of this mutual fund's holdings are stocks, which have an average market capitalization of $22.50 billion. The fund has the heaviest exposure to the following market sectors:

Technology

Finance

Industrial Cyclical

Other

Turnover is about 9%, so those in charge of the fund make fewer trades than its comparable peers.

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, JGRTX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.16% compared to the category average of 1.15%. JGRTX is actually more expensive than its peers when you consider factors like cost.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $2,500 and that each subsequent investment has no minimum amount.

Bottom Line

Overall, Janus Henderson Enterprise S ( JGRTX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and higher fees, this fund looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

This could just be the start of your research on JGRTXin the Mutual Fund Equity Report category.

