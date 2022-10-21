Is Janus Henderson Enterprise S (JGRTX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Any investors hoping to find a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund could think about starting with Janus Henderson Enterprise S (JGRTX). JGRTX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

Janus Fund is based in Boston, MA, and is the manager of JGRTX. Janus Henderson Enterprise S made its debut in May of 1997, and since then, JGRTX has accumulated about $283.90 million in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. Brian Demain is the fund's current manager and has held that role since July of 2009.

Performance

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. JGRTX has a 5-year annualized total return of 8.46% and is in the top third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 4.27%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. JGRTX's standard deviation over the past three years is 22.13% compared to the category average of 16.83%. The fund's standard deviation over the past 5 years is 19.49% compared to the category average of 14.95%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

With a 5-year beta of 1.01, the fund is likely to be as volatile as the market average. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. Over the past 5 years, the fund has a negative alpha of -0.55. This means that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Holdings

Examining the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is principally on equities that are traded in the United States.

The mutual fund currently has 85.89% of its holdings in stocks, which have an average market capitalization of $21.02 billion. The fund has the heaviest exposure to the following market sectors:

Technology Other Finance Industrial Cyclical

Turnover is 6%, which means this fund makes fewer trades than its comparable peers.

Expenses

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, JGRTX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.16% compared to the category average of 1.14%. So, JGRTX is actually more expensive than its peers from a cost perspective.

This fund requires a minimum initial investment of $2,500, while there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.

Bottom Line

Overall, Janus Henderson Enterprise S ( JGRTX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and higher fees, Janus Henderson Enterprise S ( JGRTX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

Want even more information about JGRTX? Then go over to Zacks.com and check out our mutual fund comparison tool, and all of the other great features that we have to help you with your mutual fund analysis for additional information. And don't forget, Zacks has all of your needs covered on the equity side too! Make sure to check out Zacks.com for more information on our screening capabilities, Rank, and all our articles as well.



