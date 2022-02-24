Is Jakks Pacific (JAKK) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Jakks Pacific (JAKK) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Jakks Pacific is one of 277 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Jakks Pacific is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JAKK's full-year earnings has moved 5.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, JAKK has gained about 43.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -13.3% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Jakks Pacific is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Jerash (JRSH) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 9.7%.

Over the past three months, Jerash's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Jakks Pacific belongs to the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #171 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5.3% so far this year, meaning that JAKK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Jerash, however, belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry. Currently, this 20-stock industry is ranked #26. The industry has moved -18.8% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Jakks Pacific and Jerash as they could maintain their solid performance.

