Is Jakks Pacific (JAKK) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Jakks Pacific (JAKK) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Jakks Pacific is one of 277 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Jakks Pacific is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JAKK's full-year earnings has moved 5.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, JAKK has returned 1.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 8.9% on average. This shows that Jakks Pacific is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Oriental Land (OLCLY). The stock has returned 2.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Oriental Land's current year EPS has increased 85.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Jakks Pacific belongs to the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.6% so far this year, so JAKK is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Oriental Land belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #209. The industry has moved -1.4% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Jakks Pacific and Oriental Land as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.